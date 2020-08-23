Payne, Waddell

Waddell Payne, 97, of Keswick, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, August 17, 2020. Born on April 11, 1923, to the late John Anderson Payne and Emma Manly Payne, he enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 20, where he quickly rose to the rank of sergeant. He spent the majority of his time in the Army overseas during World War II. he was married to Joice Gibson in 1954, in Charlottesville, then moving to Keswick in 1964 with their 3 children, Tina O'Melia, Waddell Payne, Jr, and Lisa Haga. Waddell was a skilled cabinet maker and carpenter. In retirement "Pop" enjoyed time with his grandchildren, making them "Army Eggs", teaching them about woodworking and having a coke at the end of the day. One of the kindest men who has ever walked this earth, always with a smile on his face. His wife of 65 years, three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, without a doubt will never forget him. He is already truly missed. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Preddy's Funeral Home in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends and family from 6 until 7 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.