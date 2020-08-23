 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Payne, Waddell
0 entries

Payne, Waddell

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Waddell Payne, 97, of Keswick, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, August 17, 2020. Born on April 11, 1923, to the late John Anderson Payne and Emma Manly Payne, he enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 20, where he quickly rose to the rank of sergeant. He spent the majority of his time in the Army overseas during World War II. he was married to Joice Gibson in 1954, in Charlottesville, then moving to Keswick in 1964 with their 3 children, Tina O'Melia, Waddell Payne, Jr, and Lisa Haga. Waddell was a skilled cabinet maker and carpenter. In retirement "Pop" enjoyed time with his grandchildren, making them "Army Eggs", teaching them about woodworking and having a coke at the end of the day. One of the kindest men who has ever walked this earth, always with a smile on his face. His wife of 65 years, three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, without a doubt will never forget him. He is already truly missed. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Preddy's Funeral Home in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends and family from 6 until 7 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.

+1 
Payne, Waddell
+1 
Payne, Waddell
To plant a tree in memory of Waddell Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert