Phillip G. Payne, 72, departed this Earthly life on July 10, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Family viewing will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 12 until 8 p.m at Sheridan Funeral Home located in Kents Store, Va. Graveside funeral services will be Friday, July 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Payne Family Home located at 143 Martin Lane, Palmyra, Va.

