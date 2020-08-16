You have permission to edit this article.
Payne, Mary B. Musser
Payne, Mary B. Musser

Mary B. Musser Payne was born on April 15, 1955 and sadly passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The people that past over before her, we know she will be in good company, Bug, her sister, who she so dearly loved; her mom and dad; her brother, Billy (Boo). We will miss Mary's warm, calm, sweet demeanor. Mary traveled a lot with her family growing up. She was a school teacher who taught Spanish, who made herself available anytime anyone needed a translator, that was how kind she was. She was very smart and talented. Mary held diplomas from William and Mary and was part owner of Random Row Restaurant. Those who are still on their life journey, her son, Connor Payne, whom she loves so much and is very proud of; cousins, Suzanne and Bill Edwards, Devon Jack, Burke Jack and Katie Meier; also Sonia Musser and aunt Anne, supportive aunt and uncle, Bill and Sherry OBrien. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

