Doris M. Parrish Doris Manie Smith Parrish, 75, of Kents Store, died at her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after an extraordinary battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin N. and Marjorie O. Smith of Scottsville. Doris is survived by her husband and best friend, Stephen Grey Parrish; her two daughters, Jennifer Sparks (Donald) of Kents Store and Julianne DeVarennes (Michael) of Lake Monticello; four grandchildren, Cody Sparks (Lindsay) of Lynchburg, Tyler Sparks of Kents Store, and Michael and Reanna DeVarennes of Lake Monticello. Doris was the third of the seven Smith children who grew up on the Fluvanna side of Scottsville. She is survived by her two brothers, Alvin N. Smith Jr (Jeannie) of Hurt and Stephen K. Smith (Kathy) of Scottsville; four sisters, Joanne Snead (Charles) of Springfield, W. Va.; Janet Woods (Thomas) of Scottsville; Kay Sclater (Daniel) of Woodbridge; and Susan Hundley of Hanover; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; aunt, Shirley Townsend, of Fort Myers, FL; and sister-in-law, Margaret Hopkins (Donald) of Kents Store. In 1966, Doris received a degree from Mary Washington College and was employed as a statistician and database programmer for Aeronautical Radios Inc. (ARINC) in Annapolis, Md., until 1991. She started a very successful consulting business after moving to Albuquerque, NM in 1992. Doris was an active, loving person who lived life to the fullest, all traits she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Doris and Steve traveled extensively through the United States, she loved Las Vegas and enjoyed visiting US National Parks including her favorite, the Grand Canyon, where she hiked all the way to the bottom twice. Doris skied all over Europe including the Alps. In the US, she enjoyed swooshing down the slopes of Jackson Hole, Purgatory, and Veil. In her later years, enjoyed relaxing on cruises through the Caribbean, South Pacific and Panama Canal. Doris was a decorated Horseshoe and Cornhole champion. After retirement, Doris and Steve built a home in Sun City Hilton Head, S.C., where she enjoyed lots of friends and loads of activities. Due to continuing health concerns, a private Celebration and Remembrance Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate). Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
