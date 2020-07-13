Doris Manie Smith Parrish, 75, of Kent Store, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after an extraordinary battle with cancer. Doris, a native of Scottsville, was wife to Steve Parrish; mother to Jennifer Sparks and Julianne DeVarennes; a grandmother, a sister, and a friend to many. Arrangements for a celebration of remembrance are pending. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Albemarle schools detail plans for reopening
-
Haas says schools' reopening plan will keep students, teachers safe
-
Jones, Reuben Roosevelt Williams
-
City officials discuss possible return to Phase Two; COVID victim relates her struggle
-
Students, parents and teachers rally around Larry Kilby, former teacher and OCHS track coach
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.