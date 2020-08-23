Nolan, Thomas

December 21, 1956 - August 18, 2020 On August 18, 2020, Thomas Nolan, beloved husband, father, brother, friend and counselor, went to be with the Lord. Tom filled the lives of others with love, wisdom, wit and joy for 63 years. Tom was born on December 21, 1956, and grew up in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia. In Charlottesville, Tom met and married Jane Churchill, raised a family, built a law practice, and served the Lord and the community as an elder of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Tom loved his family. He readily told friends he was the luckiest man in the world because Jane had married him, and how grateful he was for the privilege of being father to Grace and John. Only one month ago, that joy expanded with the arrival of his first grandson, Luke. Tom always remained close to his Boston roots. He was grateful for the love of his family, recounting with love and humor stories of his parents and siblings. When he talked about the Red Sox or the Patriots -- as he often did -- there were always hints of a Boston accent. A respected attorney, Tom founded and built Virginia Wills, Trusts & Estates into a successful law practice, advising and serving as trusted counselor to hundreds of clients and their families. He had a special commitment to assisting families with adoptions. Tom tapped an encyclopedic memory of lines from ancient poets and classic movies to bring gentle wit to every conversation. With humor and love, he sought first the Kingdom of God and shared God's love with others. Tom lives in the hearts of many, especially his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane; his son, John Nolan; his daughter, Grace Sandridge; his son-in-law, Chas Sandridge; his young grandson, Luke Sandridge; and his siblings ,Christine E. Kinnon, Mary J. Buczynski, John J. Nolan, Edward L. Nolan, Catherine L. Desharnais, and David F. Nolan. Immediate services will be private. A public service is expected in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 5102, Charlottesville, VA 22905, or to Thrive Central VA, 1416 Greenbrier Place, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
