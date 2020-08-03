Hilda Taylor Nelson, died in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, July 31, 2020. She and her husband, Roland Lee Nelson, both died of COVID-19 within two days of each other. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 4, 2020. Born Hilda Elizabeth Taylor in 1931, in Winchester, Virginia, Hilda was the daughter of Florence McDonald and John Griffin Taylor. She graduated from John Handley High School in Winchester. Then, despite an impassioned plea from the school's principal, Hilda decided to forgo college and marry a handsome local boy who had been writing her beautiful love notes after he returned home from Munich, where he was stationed after World War II. Hilda began her career at C&P Telephone Company in Winchester. She was smart, driven, and persistent, and quickly became "the first woman" to achieve a number of positions within C&P, her last being Public Relations Supervisor for the Richmond and Winchester districts. She was the rare woman who continued to work after her daughter was born in 1965, but ultimately decided to stay home with Robyn. During these years, Hilda was involved in many community organizations. She served as a member and President of the Glen Burnie Garden Club. She was active in the Lioness Club, the Quota Club, and Civic League, and enjoyed playing bridge with friends. She and Roland were also members of First Presbyterian Church in Winchester. Feeling a bit restless and remembering the long-ago plea from her high school principal, Hilda, at age 40, returned to school. She became a Registered Nurse after graduating from Shenandoah College (now University) School of Nursing. After graduation, she worked at Winchester Memorial Hospital (now Winchester Medical) in the Coronary Care Unit. Experiencing again the push-and-pull that motherhood presents, Hilda decided to find a job that matched her daughter's schedule, so she started working at James Wood High School (Ridge Campus) as a relief RN and secretary. She worked there until her retirement in 1995, when she used her nursing background to volunteer at the American Red Cross. In 2005, Hilda and Roland moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, to be close to their daughter and her family. While in Charlottesville, Hilda was a member of the Senior Center (now The Center at Belvedere). She also maintained her lifelong fitness routine at ACAC. Hilda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robyn Nelson and Brian Jackson, as well as her cherished grandsons, Sabin Keen, Edward Hugh, and Roland Taylor Hill Jackson, all of Charlottesville. She was predeceased by another beloved grandson, John Mercer Jackson. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who have helped Hilda (and us) along the way. We will be forever grateful for your patience, support, and selflessness. There will be a private graveside service. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at www.covid19responsefund.org or to give via check, donations may be mailed to: United Nations Foundation/COVID-19 Fund P.O. Box 96619 Washington, D.C. 20090-6619 Checks should be made payable to "COVID-19 Response Fund". Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
