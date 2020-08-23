 Skip to main content
Neis, Judith Bell Goode
Neis, Judith Bell Goode

Judith Bell Goode Neis, 68, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on July 5, 1952, daughter of the late Herman Eugene Goode and Julia Elizabeth Robertson Goode. In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Neis, II. She is survived by her sisters, Mary J. Goode of Scottsville and Phyllis Alford of Richmond; a niece, Sandra Alford of Evington, Va.; and a great-niece, Kory Frohman of Richmond, Va. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

