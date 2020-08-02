January 21, 1937 - July 28, 2020 Robert James Nedby, 83, of Keswick, died suddenly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, due to complications following surgery. Bob was born on January 21, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa., the youngest of nine children, to the late Charles and Mary Nedby, nee Kotecka. He lived in Keswick for the last 25 years and was proud to call Virginia his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna, nee Young; his son, Bobby; and his siblings. Bob was the owner of the Vanessa Shop in Charlottesville for 12 years before retiring to enjoy his home and backyard. He was also active in the Charlottesville Thomas Jefferson Lions Club, serving as club president for two terms. Bob was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan, and enjoyed traveling, visiting his children, and tending to his garden and outdoor fish pond. He loved to entertain and always took care to fill the many bird feeders that lined his yard. Bob is survived by daughters, Nancy Tuffin of Fort Worth, Tex., and Suzanne Garces of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandson Andrew Tuffin of Austin, Tex.; granddaughters, Melissa Ildefonzo and her husband, John, and Nicole Nedby, all of Las Vegas, Nev.; and two great-granddaughters, Mya and Zoe. Also surviving him are two sisters-in-law, Patricia Elser of Feasterville, Pa., and Vi Young of Cinnaminson, N.J.; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and their families and dear friends and neighbors. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers, who had an ongoing relationship or recent interaction with Bob while he was hospitalized. A memorial service will be held at a later time when it is safe to gather together. Date and time will be placed on the Hill and Wood Funeral Service website, as well as communicated by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Charlottesville/Albemarle SPCA or The Boys and Girls Club of Charlottesville. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
