On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Bettie Brown Neblett, 89, peacefully joined her husband in heaven. She was born February 20, 1931 in Baltimore, Md. to Wilbur Wilson and Rebecca Harrell Brown. Due to tragedy, Bettie and her siblings ended up at the Methodist Orphanage for Children in Raleigh, N.C. She became involved in cheerleading, playing on the basketball team, and acquired a great love of gospel music. After attending East Carolina University, Bettie took a leap of faith and relocated to Norfolk, Va., where she became employed as a bank teller. On a chance blind date, Bettie met a young naval officer who was stationed in Norfolk and became her future husband. Over the years, Bettie and her husband Jim were blessed with one son and three daughters. Due to Jim's career, the family enjoyed living in multiple states, settling for the final chapter in Charlottesville, Va. She stayed busy rock hunting, camping, traveling, and winning consistently at bridge. Home life was centered on teaching her children, needle crafts, tole painting, gardening, and studying the Bible. Her love of God led her to regularly attend church, teach Sunday school to children, and donate to a variety of organizations. Bettie and Jim were devout members of the First United Methodist Church. She believed in the greater good and volunteered at the American Red Cross as well as the school medical office. She was best described as loving, happy, playful, and feisty. Best known for her beaming smile and contagious laughter. Bettie was one of those rare, beautiful, individuals who touched lives with a lifelong impression. She led a blessed life which began with a chance, blind date. Bettie grieved deeply over the loss of her son, William A Neblett, and her husband, James W Neblett. She is lovingly survived by her daughters, Barbara Neblett, Ruth Webster (Warren), and Sue Langley (Mark); her beloved sister, Mattie Clyde Bryan; her pride and joy grandchildren, Brian Webster, Cole Webster, Brant Webster, Carolyn Weber, Greg Rasmussen, Jamie Herrington, Jeff Langley, Chad Langley; and ten rambunctious great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Norma Fitzgerald, Linda McDaniel, Margaret Ward, and Rosewood Assisted Living for the warm and loving care they gave our beautiful mother. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Teague Funeral Home in Charlottesville. Flowers may be sent to the Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Va. or donations to the Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington St., Raleigh, NC 27605 would be appreciated.

