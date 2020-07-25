On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Bettie Brown Neblett, 89, peacefully joined her husband in heaven. She was born February 20, 1931 in Baltimore, Md. to Wilbur Wilson and Rebecca Harrell Brown. Due to tragedy, Bettie and her siblings ended up at the Methodist Orphanage for Children in Raleigh, N.C. She became involved in cheerleading, playing on the basketball team, and acquired a great love of gospel music. After attending East Carolina University, Bettie took a leap of faith and relocated to Norfolk, Va., where she became employed as a bank teller. On a chance blind date, Bettie met a young naval officer who was stationed in Norfolk and became her future husband. Over the years, Bettie and her husband Jim were blessed with one son and three daughters. Due to Jim's career, the family enjoyed living in multiple states, settling for the final chapter in Charlottesville, Va. She stayed busy rock hunting, camping, traveling, and winning consistently at bridge. Home life was centered on teaching her children, needle crafts, tole painting, gardening, and studying the Bible. Her love of God led her to regularly attend church, teach Sunday school to children, and donate to a variety of organizations. Bettie and Jim were devout members of the First United Methodist Church. She believed in the greater good and volunteered at the American Red Cross as well as the school medical office. She was best described as loving, happy, playful, and feisty. Best known for her beaming smile and contagious laughter. Bettie was one of those rare, beautiful, individuals who touched lives with a lifelong impression. She led a blessed life which began with a chance, blind date. Bettie grieved deeply over the loss of her son, William A Neblett, and her husband, James W Neblett. She is lovingly survived by her daughters, Barbara Neblett, Ruth Webster (Warren), and Sue Langley (Mark); her beloved sister, Mattie Clyde Bryan; her pride and joy grandchildren, Brian Webster, Cole Webster, Brant Webster, Carolyn Weber, Greg Rasmussen, Jamie Herrington, Jeff Langley, Chad Langley; and ten rambunctious great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Norma Fitzgerald, Linda McDaniel, Margaret Ward, and Rosewood Assisted Living for the warm and loving care they gave our beautiful mother. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Teague Funeral Home in Charlottesville. Flowers may be sent to the Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Va. or donations to the Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington St., Raleigh, NC 27605 would be appreciated.
Most Popular
-
Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot
-
Which return-to-play plan will the VHSL use? Local athletic administrators weigh in
-
Opinion/Editorial: VA success stands out in pandemic
-
At UVa, researchers eye early detection of who might suffer most from COVID-19
-
New farmer's market in Orange offers fresh seafood, meat, cheese, produce--and BBQ
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.