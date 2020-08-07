Napier Sr., Earl Eugene

November 20, 1919 - July 31, 2020 Earl Eugene Napier Sr., 100, of Charlottesville, Va., formerly of Massies Mill, Va., went home to be with the Lord peacefully on July 31, 2020, at Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville, Va. He was born on November 20, 1919, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Mrs. Lillian Napier Key. As an infant, he and his fraternal twin brother moved to Massies Mill, Va. and were raised by their grandparents. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Florence Virginia Napier; a son, Earl E. Napier Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Willie Mae Napier; a son-in-law, the Rev. James Wright Sr.; three brothers, Ernest Sr. (Earl's fraternal twin), Elmer, and Harold; and two sisters, Geneva and Janie. At a young age, he received Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and became a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Roseland, Va. In his later years, he joined the Oak Hill Usher's Ministry and served for over 40 years. On June 13, 1942, Earl married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life Florence Virginia Thompson affectionately known as "Virginia". They were married for 58 years until Virginia went home to be with the Lord. To this union two beautiful children were born, a son, Earl Eugene Napier Jr. (now deceased) and a devoted and loving daughter, Carolyn Ann Napier. Not long after Earl was married, he was drafted into the United States Army and served for 4 years. He was a private first class in rank and fought in World War II. He was deployed to Southern Philippines, New Guinea, Korea, and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas. He received the following medals/ribbons, American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon with three bronze battle stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one bronze battle star, World War II Victory Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal. On December 23, 1946, Earl was honorably discharged from the United States Army and returned home to his family in Massies Mill, Va. Earl was employed with the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway where he worked as a Brakeman for over 30 years until his retirement in 1980. Earl became a father-figure and mentor to many of the young men on his job, church, and in the community. In Earl's spare time, he played baseball in the National Negro League for a number of years and was known throughout Virginia has a talented player. He enjoyed traveling all over with his loving wife, was an avid baseball and football fan, but his all-time favorite thing is eating! He loved attending church services and truly enjoys listening to that "old-time singing" as he often calls it. He and his wife Virginia were known back in the day for doing the famous "jitterbug" dance, a strenuously acrobatic dance consisting of a few standardized steps augmented by twirls, splits, somersaults, etc., popular in the 1940s/1950s. Earl was full of life and made an amazing impact on the hearts of everyone he encountered. He leaves to cherish the memory of his life, a devoted and loving daughter, Carolyn A. Wright; four grandchildren, Earl E. Napier III (Carol) of Virginia Beach, Va., Anthony "Tony" Napier of Washington, D.C., Elder Shawn Wright of Charlottesville, Va., and Tameka Durrett (Gordon) of Charlottesville, Va.; seven great-grandchildren, Earl IV, Malcolm, Malik, Emery, Jaylen, Semaj, and Tahir; one goddaughter, Ronnie Gaines Iniesta; one sister, Elnora Braham; one sister-in-law, Violet Thompson; one brother-in-law, James Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A public viewing will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m. at Bynum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc., 7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, Va. A "Park & Praise" Graveside Celebration will be held at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 382 Level Green Rd., Roseland, Va., with Pastor Edward Hendricks Jr. officiating and Elder Shawn Wright giving the eulogy. Interment will follow at the Oak Hill Memorial Gardens. There will be a private repast. Due to COVID-19, please adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Masks are required. In case of inclement weather, all services will be held at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 5793, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967
