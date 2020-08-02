Reginald Prescott Walden Murphy (Rex to his friends and family) died on Thursday, July 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. Always a New Yorker at heart, Rex was born on April 28, 1936, in New York, N.Y. After attending St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire, he earned a B.A. at Stanford University, and an M.B.A. from George Washington University. A Lt. Commander in the United States Navy, Rex served in Vietnam, advising the South Vietnamese Navy. After the Navy, Rex worked as a financial consultant, much of his time spent in developing countries, and in his later years, he transitioned to farming, a vocation suited to his love of the outdoors. Friends and family will remember him for his great laugh and smile, his sarcastic Irish sense of humor (executed with a twinkle in his eye), and his sentimental love of dogs. An adventurous spirit, Rex loved sailing, trout fishing, ice hockey, and world travel. He is survived by his wife, Jane Stuart MacConochie Murphy of Gordonsville, Va.; his daughter, Jane Brevoort Murphy of Seattle, Wash.; his three siblings, Anne M. Cappelan-Smith of Trondheim, Norway, Edythe M. Holbrook of New York, N.Y., and Charles Murphy of Arlington, Va.; and a host of special family members; including his beloved nieces, nephews and cousins, and his two adored English Cocker Spaniels, Charlie and Rosie. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles John Vincent Murphy; his mother, Jane Brevoort Walden Murphy; and dozens of cherished and spoiled English Cocker Spaniels. Rex will be buried at St. John's Chapel, in Green Springs, Louisa, Va., down the road from his farm. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Robert Ford Haitian Orphanage and School Foundation in Charlottesville, Va., the Louisa County Humane Society in Louisa, Va., or Christ Anglican Church in Orange, Va.

