Mundy, Allyne Delores

Allyne Delores Mundy, formerly of Barboursville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She spent the last 5 months living with her daughter, Patty in Charlotte, N.C. and during her last week lovingly cared for by her daughters, Gayle and Patty. Allyne was preceded in death by her parents, Williard and Ruth Fiefield; sister, Katherine Ingram; and son, Craig Southard. Allyne is survived by her daughter, Gayle Studinski (Frank); son, Mark Southard (Pam); son, Chip Southard (Sharon); and daughter, Patty Robishaw (David). Allyne had many friends, but was exceptionally close with Claire, Shirley, Jan, Irene, Mary, and Belinda. At this time, there are no final plans. The family would like to thank Novant Hospice for their loving care of Allyne. Allyne was a supporter of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, so in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation, please consider supporting the SPCA. Carolina Cremation of Charlotte and Salisbury is assisting the Mundy family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

