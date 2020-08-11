Moses, Julia Hudson

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Julia, our loving and devoted mother and grandmother, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home in Madison, Virginia, with her family by her side. We take comfort in knowing that she is at peace and is with God after a long illness. She was 92 years old. Julia was born in North Garden, Virginia, to the late Thomas Preston Hudson and Emma Agnes Clements Hudson on January 2, 1928. She is survived by her two daughters, C. Diane Suter of Madison, and Kim Beahm, husband, Troy, of Orange. In addition to her children, she was survived by her grandchildren that she cherished, David Anderson, wife, Cindy, of Madison, Terri Shifflett, husband, Jimmy, of Orange, and Lisa Spears of Somerset. Her great-grandchildren, who called her "maw-maw", Daphne Anderson, fiance, Micheal Griffin, Cody Anderson, partner, Abby Erb, Joshua Shifflett, Justin Anderson, MacKenzie Anderson and Katie Shifflett; and her great great-grandchild, Matthew Carson Anderson. Julia is also survived by her sisters, Mabel Brown, husband, Sonny, of Charlottesville, Ester Wood, husband, Leroy, of North Garden, and Pat NeSmith of Snellville, Georgia, along with many nieces and nephews. Preceding Julia in death were her first born child, Brenda Joyce Anderson; her sisters, Ruby Amiss and Emma Young; her brothers, Samuel Hudson and Early Hudson; and her dear son-in-law, William F. Suter Jr. Julia didn't know that working at her first job as a Telephone Operator in the early 1940's would lead her to meeting the love of her life, our dad Harold, but it did that one night, when she called for a cab. They dated for a short period and were married on November 28, 1945. They remained together for 70 years, until his passing on February 5, 2016. After raising her three daughters, Julia went back school to get her GED and went to work for Charlottesville Public Schools, as an aide with Special Needs children, which she deeply loved, until her retirement. Julia and her husband, Harold, love to deep sea fish in North Carolina, camping and in the summer they loved to be in the yard or garden. They were quite the pair together. Julia was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a former member of Fellowship Baptist Church where her and dad were always happy to spend to time working with Brother Josh and other members of the church. The family would like to thank Kris Lacy and Kathy Weakley from Hospice for their care and patience with mom during this difficult time. We also give the greatest and warmest gratitude to the caregivers that helped us take care of Mom and her little dog, Chewy for the last month. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Madison Memorial Gardens with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating.
