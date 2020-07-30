Shirley Herring Morris, 82, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away after a sudden onset illness at the Martha Jefferson Hospital on July 28, 2020. Shirley was born on July 1, 1938, to the late James G. and Lydia M. Herring. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Amsey Morris and their daughter, Robin Annette Morris. She retired, after many years, from Fontana Food Distribution of the University of Virginia. Shirley and Harold loved traveling to bluegrass festivals but their greatest joy was their daughter, Robin Annette. Also, preceding her in death were her brothers, James N. Herring and his wife, Dorothy, and Leroy Herring and his wife, Laura; sisters, Juanita Davis and her husband, Herbert, and Phyllis Barbour and her husband, Rick; and a bother-in-law, Robert Hughes. She was also preceded by a special nephew, Ricky Barbour. Shirley is survived by her sisters, Betty Shifflett and her husband, Jimmy, and Judy Hughes; and brother, Donnie Herring and his wife, Virginia. Also, many generations of nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, it was Shirley's request that you purchase a pair of shoes or a coat for a child in need. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens. Frank Forehand will officiate. In keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required. Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
