Morris, Joyce H.

September 15, 1931 - August 27, 2020 Joyce Odell Haney Morris, 88, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Joyce was born on September 15, 1931, in Charlottesville, Virginia, daughter of the late Everette and Mary Brill Haney. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Haney; sister, Patricia Chapman; and grandson, Gary Snow. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Leroy M. Morris; three daughters, Rae Snow and her husband, Larry, Marilyn Garth and her husband, Horace, and Karen Knight and her husband, Bobby, all of Ruckersville, Virginia; three brothers, Everette Haney Jr., Walter "Reid" Haney, and Grady Haney; sister, Emogene Baugher; four grandchildren, Lisa Deane, Nathan Knight, Ashley Updike, and Ashby Garth; 11 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and many other family members and friends. Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren. Services and interment were held privately at Holly Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.