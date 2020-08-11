Morris, Harold David

Harold David Morris, 59, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 26, 1960, to the late Lillian Lucille Sullivan Morris. He was also preceded in death by a grandson Brendon Morris. He is survived by his wife, Necie Marie Harrison Mooney; his father, David Whitfield Morris; a daughter, Ashley Renae Morris of Marlington, WV; sons, Harold David Morris, Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Ruckersville, Va., Harold Rodney Morris and wife Sally Joy, of Lusby, Md., Carl Ray Shifflett of Parisburg, Va., Paul Foster Mooney of Stanardsville; an aunt, Joyce Marshall of Stanardsville; 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison conducted by Pastor Paul Kirk. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
