Morris, Alice J.

August 30, 1932 - August 27, 2020 Alice Jo Gilliam Morris, 87, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. Alice Jo was born on August 30, 1932, in St. Charles, Virginia, daughter of the late Everett Doyle Gilliam and Hattie Alice Mullins Gilliam. In addition to her parents, Alice Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Morris Sr.; and a brother, Martin L. Gilliam. She is survived by her children, Ginny Judd, Becky Beck, Bob Morris, Joe Morris, Jim Morris, Paul Morris, Glenn Morris, Jonny Morris, Sonny Morris, Tim Morris, Victor Morris, Norman Morris, Felicia Housden, and Bart Morris; brothers and sisters-in-law, the Rev. and Mrs. George Ewing Morris and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Grayson; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends. Alice Jo graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, Tennessee. She married Robert C. Morris Sr. on December 30, 1953, and lived in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for 38 years. Alice Jo was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lee Memorial Gardens, 1986 Hickory Flats Road Pennington Gap, VA 24277. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.