Morgan, Elizabeth Colleen

October 7, 1928 - August 8, 2020 Elizabeth Colleen Morgan, 91, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on October 7, 1928, in Schuyler, Va., daughter of Dallas and Lena (Morris) Crickenberger, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Morgan; son, Gary Morgan; two sisters, and two brothers. She is survived by her sons, Ronnie (Gloria) Morgan of Troy, and Greg Morgan of Scottsville; daughter-in-law, Karen Morgan of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Jason (Danica Kilander) Morgan of Bow, Wash., Jeff Morgan (Krysta) of Camden, Ind., Shane Morgan (Kelly) of Helena, Ala., and Brittney (Tyler) Eubanks of Palmyra, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Jayce, Deaglan, Seraphina, Harlyn, Morgan; one brother, Wayne Crickenberger of Charlottesville, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and greats. Colleen was a homemaker. Her passions were cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was a resident at Park View Apartments for the last four years and was lovingly known by all as "Grandma" even though she reminded them that she was not old enough to be their Grandma. Her sense of humor was enjoyed by all and we strongly believe that was what kept her going, along with her strong will to be here with family and friends. There will be a brief graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that everyone wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
11:00AM
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
