Wesley W. Moon, 68, of Crozet, Va., passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born April 10, 1952, to Grover C. Moon and Evelyn M. Claytor. He had numerous health problems which had worsened over the past five years. He worked for numerous large construction companies as a superintendent for many years. One of his accomplishments was Crozet Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a lifetime member. He is survived by his wife Wanda, his daughter, Mandy Rich and her husband, Rodney; and their son, Jonathan; his son, Matthew and his significant other Jennifer Roach, and sister Jenny Martin. His desire was to be cremated. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to either Western Albemarle Rescue Squad or Crozet Volunteer Fire Department. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Road

