February 10, 1923 - July 17, 2020 Mary Dear Moon passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her six children. Mary Whitworth Dear was born in Washington, D.C., on February 10, 1923, to Richard Douglas and Beatrice Milstead Dear. She grew up in the small town of Gilbertsville, New York and at age 18 she traveled by train to Charlottesville, Virginia, to attend the University of Virginia School of Nursing. On a blind date she met a young medical student and they soon became inseparable. Dr. Cary N. Moon Jr. was her devoted husband of 54 years and father of their six children. Mary was a past president of the Venable School PTA and of the University League (now the Junior League of Charlottesville), where she received the Isabel Webster Award of the University League-Opportunity Shop. She was honored in 2007 with the Volunteer Award for her 60 plus years, into her 90s, of volunteer service at the Martha Jefferson Hospital, where Dr. Moon practiced medicine. She also was a former board member of Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. Notably, Mary was one of 10 mothers who were so profoundly unhappy when in 1958 Virginia's schools were closed to avoid integration, then called the Massive Resistance, they came up with their own resistance: the Parents Committee for Emergency Schooling. They set up 16 classrooms in the basements of like-minded families for over 300 elementary school students. Mary's own backyard served as an erstwhile playground. In the face of political pressure and some community resistance, Mary and the other mothers were more interested in their children's education than the politics of the time. Public school teachers conducted classes in these private homes until the ruling was eventually reversed and the public schools reopened. Mary and Cary were clearly a perfect match and shared their love with their big family and, over the years, too many Cocker Spaniels to name. She was an engaged and devoted mother who ran her busy household with military precision. Known for her hearty breakfasts and skipping lunch, she favored a "strong" five o'clock cocktail before family dinners. She was also full of good advice for her growing children, stressing good manners, thank you notes, and thoughtfulness to all, including "When you meet someone, look them in the eye and give a firm handshake." In 1979, Mary and Cary moved to "Shirland" Farm, 18 miles south of Charlottesville, where Dr. Moon was born and grew up. They lived there for ten years, happily immersing themselves in the Scottsville area community. They attended church regularly at Christ Church Glendower where Mary served as Senior Warden from 1986 to 1987. Mary and Cary enjoyed playing tennis together and traveling to medical meetings at The Homestead and The Greenbrier and one as far away as Japan. She and Cary also traveled to England, and she visited Ireland with her daughter and, when she was 80, visited Paris with both of her daughters. She looked forward to hosting family and friends at "Lunar Landing," their little cottage on Carter's Creek in Irvington, Virginia. She was an avid reader and generous with her books. Even recently, she was always impeccably dressed, whether hosting a dinner party or shopping for plants at Lowe's. Her garden, which she lovingly tended into her 90s, provided a variety of flowers and greenery for artful arrangements in her home. Mary loved to dance and some years after the death of Dr. Moon, she met a man who also loved to dance. She and Norman Graebner, a retired University of Virginia history professor, were married in 2004. Until his death in 2010 they spent many happy times with his family and hers. Like the flowers she gathered from her garden, Mary gathered friends from all walks of her life: Inglecress neighbors, friends from The Colonnades, Christ Church parishioners as well as the ministers and the organist, Cenie Re Sturm, who was a Moon cousin, fellow Martha Jefferson Hospital volunteers, long time medical community friends, her children's buddies, her veterinarian and her hair stylist. All were warmly welcomed to her home, often for lunch or dinner where she might serve her signature crabmeat casserole and Heath Bar parfaits. Many of these friends lovingly watched over her as she aged. Mary is survived by her children, Larré Holladay (Douglas) of Atlanta, Georgia, Ridie Otey (David) of Williamsburg, Virginia, Cary III (Leigh) of Charlottesville, Virginia, Richard (Lori) of Davidson, North Carolina, J (Jenna) of Richmond, Virginia, and Page (Elizabeth) of Alexandria, Virginia. Marede, as she was affectionately called, will be missed by her 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and by her sister, Patricia Hillerman (Robert) of Tucker, Georgia. In addition, she is survived by Norman's children, the Rev. N. Brooks Graebner of Burlington, North Carolina, and Emily G. Tillotson of Rapid City, South Dakota. Mary will also be missed by Katie, her "Heinz 57" from the Charlottesville SPCA. The Moon family is grateful to those who lovingly cared for Mary in her last years, including Hospice of the Piedmont, Sherry Zimmerman and Elsie Scott. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne's Parish, 400 Glendower Road, Scottsville, VA 22911, The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill & Wood - Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Most Popular
-
Walker: UVa reopening plan 'a recipe for disaster'
-
Albemarle to draft online-only reopening plan following pushback from staff
-
City officials discuss possible return to Phase Two; COVID victim relates her struggle
-
Haas says schools' reopening plan will keep students, teachers safe
-
Five area long-term care facilities dealing with new COVID outbreaks
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.