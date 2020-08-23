 Skip to main content
Moon Jr., Charles "Charlie" Anderson
Moon Jr., Charles "Charlie" Anderson

September 8, 1957 - August 20. 2020 Charles Anderson Moon Jr., also known as "Charlie", 62, of Arrington, departed this life unexpectedly at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1957, in Charlottesville, a son of the late Lottie Lee and Lester Fitzgerald. Charlie was a master carpenter and enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. Despite health challenges, he was the happiest person and had a heart of gold. Charlie was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by the love of his life of 29 years, Terrie Moon; three children, Jennifer Ryan (Chuck) of Ruckersville, Corey Moon of North Garden, and Desiree Moon and fiancé, Michael, of Schuyler; a stepson, Timothy Davis of Barboursville; his six siblings, Clint Fitzgerald (Brenda) of North Garden, Dianne Gardner (Chris) of Keswick, Glen "Bo" Fitzgerald and his girlfriend, Susan, of Lexington, Bonnie Davis (G.W.) of Ruckersville, Edward Moon, and Kenny Moon; five grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and a multitude of other loving relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his mother-in-law, Frances Morris, Patty Graham and Diana Sundance during this difficult time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967

Moon Jr., Charles "Charlie" Anderson
