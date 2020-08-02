April 27,1968 - July 28, 2020 James Todd Miles, 52, of Knolls Road, Orange, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Born ON April 27, 1968, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Kenneth Adamson. Todd is survived by his wife, Angel Marks Miles; his mother, JoAnne Miles-Mack; three daughters, Jasmine Miles, Ryleigh Miles, and LaTeisha Miles-Schmidt; seven sons, Christian Miles, Xavier Miles, Eric Miles, James Miles Jr, Allen Curry, Adrian Jackson, and Jayden Washington; four grandchildren, Alexandra Schmidt, Jordyn Schmidt, Emani Smith, and Iyani Thomas; three brothers, Jason Washington, Aaron Scott, and Bryan Scott; four sisters, Lisa Miles-Harris, Kimberly Adamson, Antoinette Johnson-Collins, and Keisha Hunter; and a paternal grandmother, Edith Mae Johnson. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Westview Cemetery, Orange. Pastor Joseph Moore will officiate. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.
