McDaniel, Orman "Frank" Franklin

March 13, 1949 - September 4, 2020 Orman "Frank" Franklin McDaniel, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020. He passed peacefully and gently in his sleep, which was a fitting gift to a great man of faith, kindness, and love. Frank, also known as "Man" by family and childhood friends, was born on March 13, 1949, in Charlottesville, Va., to Orman Newton McDaniel and Caroline Mabel McDaniel nee Dean. He grew up in Mechums River and was a hard worker and diligent student and graduated from Albemarle High School in 1968. Frank attended Virginia Commonwealth University before joining the United States Marine Corp to serve in the Vietnam War. While stationed in Thailand, Frank met the love of his life, Chonthicha "Joy" Seung. They married in 1974 and returned to America to begin their life together. They had two children, Joni and Malena, and lived most of their lives in Barboursville, Va., before retiring to Weeki Wachee, Florida to enjoy their five beautiful grandchildren. Frank's life, like his personality, was one of adventure, love, and generosity. He was a friend to all and was known for his warm smile, incredible stories, and iron will. He was a warrior with a tender heart who always saw the best in others. He loved God, his family, and his country. He was a true patriot and Marine and loved the Lord all of his days. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Chonthicha "Joy" McDaniel; adoring daughters, Joni Louque and Malena Southworth; beloved son-in-laws, Ron Louque II and Michael Southworth; cherished grandchildren, Jonah Louque, Maren "Mimi" Louque, Dane Southworth, Isla Southworth, and Jude Southworth; brother, Leonard McDaniel, and wife Gloria; sisters, Susan Smith and Ella Jo Lamonds and their husbands, Merlin Smith and Mark LaMonds; best friend and brother-in-arms Lawrence "Benny" Benevento; and many precious nephews and nieces. The visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Merritt Funeral Home in Spring Hill, Fla. The graveside service will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Blessed be his memory. Semper Fi. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" - Philippians 4:13 Merritt Funeral Home 4095 Mariner Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34608
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.