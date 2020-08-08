Martin, Valda Wray

February 28, 1933 - July 28, 2020 Valda Wray Martin, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Schuyler, Va., passed away peacefully at home while comforted by family. "I have enjoyed every minute of a good life for more than 87 years. I was born in Schuyler, Virginia to Earl and Ethel Wray following brothers, LaGouri, Edsel, Boyce and Fred. Boyce survives to remember us. In addition to numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, family survivors include my loving husband, Bernard H. Martin, my youngest son, Patrick and his wife, Tricia, son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Toni, parents to the World's Greatest grandchildren, Susan, Michael Kemp and Jacob and his wife, Brooke, four great-grandchildren, Susan is mother to Lila and Jacob and Brooke to Colin, Kate and Charlotte, all whom currently reside in Houston, Texas. " Valda enjoyed a long professional career as a bookkeeper, a Fairfax County Sheriff's office manager and Nelson County Tourist Information representative. She was an energetic force, generous to all who knew her. She remained active in her local community and church. Valda was the humorous author of the annual letter announcing the day long festivities of the "Wray Family Reunion" and crew chief for the "Talent Show" held every 4th of July at the family home place. She enjoyed travel, especially to see loved ones and to attend family events. She loved taking youngsters to sporting and other events, she faithfully rooted for the Nats and Wahoos. Valda's love of life, family and fellowship are an inspiration to all who knew her. There will be a Celebration of Life and Fellowship for family and friends of Valda at New Faith Methodist Church later this year, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to New Faith Methodist Church, Schuyler, Va. Affinity Funeral Service Richmond, Virginia
