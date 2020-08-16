Marsh, John William

John William Marsh passed away from a stroke on July 12, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont. He was born in Decatur, Illinois, on June 20, 1930, the ninth child of Dr. T. Harley Marsh and Bertha Anderson Marsh. He attended elementary schools in Moline, Illinois and high school at West Rockford High School, Rockford, Illinois, graduating in 1948. He attended Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois for three years, then enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951 as the Korean War was in progress. His naval service included two years of sea duty on the aircraft carrier USS Tripoli and a further two years ashore on the staff of the Commandant, 15th Naval District in the Panama Canal Zone. After being honorably discharged in 1955, he completed a B.S. degree at the University of Illinois and, later, a Masters degree in Public Administration from the George Washington University, Washington, DC. After entering federal civilian service in the State Department, he moved to the Defense Department as a civilian personnel administrator on the Army Staff in the Pentagon, and spent the remainder of his 37-year career as Deputy Director of Civilian Personnel for the Defense Logistics Agency's Administrative Support Center at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A recipient of the Korean and United Nations Service medals, he also held a Defense Department Joint Unit Citation for activities during the 1995 Desert Storm conflict. In addition he received Meritorious and Distinguished Civilian Service Awards from the Defense Logistics Agency. He retired from the Federal service in 1996. John and his family lived in Vienna, Va., until 2003. After retirement, they resided in Wintergreen, Va., and Palm Beach Garden, Fla., until two years ago when they relocated to the Lodge at Old Trail. John is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Doris L Anthon; his two daughters, Sara Marsh Tueting, and Katherine Marsh Package and sons-in-law, Mark R Tueting and Michael A. Package; a son, Thomas Franklin Marsh and daughter-in-law, Tara Harrison; and nine grandchildren, Emilie, Jack, Ben, and Zachary Tueting, Sara, Thomas, and Emma Package, and John F. and Samantha Marsh. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the John W. Marsh Scholarship Fund at Illinois College, 1101 W. College Ave., Jacksonville, Ill. A private family service is planned.
