Love, Edie

November 12, 1944 - September 1, 2020 Edie Love, 75, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Edie was born in Ironton, Ohio, on November 12, 1944, to Charles and Irene Martin. She was loved by all who knew her and was the epitome of class and faithfulness. Edie is survived by her husband, the Rev. William R. Love Sr.; two daughters, four stepsons, one stepdaughter, 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three sisters, and numerous extended family. Visitation for friends and family was held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Lighthouse Charlottesville, 3460 Worth Crossing. A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lighthouse Charlottesville with the Rev. I.J. Cunninghamp, officiating. In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, temperatures will be taken at the door and face-coverings will be provided. Cremation Society of Virginia 305 Rivanna Plaza, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901
