July 14, 1942 - July 24, 2020 Sandra (Snyder) Lloyd, 78, wife of Galen R. Lloyd, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Charlottesville. Born July 14, 1942, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Ecker) Snyder. Mrs. Lloyd grew up in the Pottstown, Pennsylvania, area. She attended Owen J. Roberts High School and graduated from Pottstown High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Galen Lloyd, on June 14, 1959, and together they shared 61 years of marriage. She was employed by Sears in Pottstown and Reading, Pa., as well as Blue Ridge Hospital and University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville. Surviving with her husband, are her daughters, Susan West, wife, of William, of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, Sherry Sandridge, wife, of Cole, of Charlottesville; and her son, John Lloyd, husband of Jennifer Haley of Troy, Virginia. She is also survived by her sister, Susanne (Snyder) Loal, wife of Peter, of Hudson, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Brandon Lloyd and Kelly Lloyd of Charlottesville, Avery Sandridge of Norfolk, and Ali Sandridge of Crozet; as well as four nieces and a nephew. She will be remembered as a loving, devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Arrangements are being handled by Hill and Wood Funeral Services, Charlottesville. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully asks that memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/MidAtlantic.
