Lively Jr., Julius L. "Red"

May 11, 1923 - August 7, 2020 Julius L. "Red" Lively Jr. returned to the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born May 11, 1923, in Charlottesville, Va. He was the son of the late Julius Lively Sr. and Nellie Collins Lively. He is survived by his daughter, Judith L. Mallory, two grandchildren; James W. Mallory and Justin T. Mallory; as well as daughter-in-law, Melissa L. Mallory and; great-grandchildren; Jackson W. Mallory and Evelyn L. Mallory; sister-in-law, Shirley C. Lively; as well as daughter-in-law, Linda A. Lively. Joyce, his wife of over 70 years predeceased him earlier in the year. His brothers Louis and James, his sister, Marie Morris, and his son, Thomas L. Lively also predeceased him. Julius was a life-long resident of Charlottesville and attended McIntire High School where he participated in baseball and boxing. He proudly served his nation from 1943 until 1946 in the Army's 85th Signal Corps as a Switchboard Operator during World War II and participated in the battle of Okinawa in 1945 in the Asian Theater of War where he also spent time stationed in Korea. He married Joyce following the War and began working at his mother-in-law, Sallie Thomas' neighborhood grocer on Rives St. He soon began the development of several mobile home communities, such as Sunrise Trailer Court, in that area to provide affordable housing for fellow veterans. He was also involved as a home builder in the community. Julius operated a dairy until the 1950's when he transitioned to the beef cattle business. He adored his Charolais cattle and was actively involved in farming until a tractor accident disabled him in 2012. He also raised pigs, corn, pumpkins, and loved his Labrador retrievers and Boston terriers. He was extremely passionate about the land and was never happier than when he was working at his Stump Island Farm. Favorite recreational activities were going out dancing on Saturday night at The Moose Club or driving to Richmond on Friday's or Staunton on Saturday's. He was a member of Belmont Baptist Church and the Virginia Farm Bureau. Julius, as well as his wife, were gracefully cared for in their home by a special group of caretakers that he loved dearly and that their family will forever be indebted towards. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Sylvia, LaVerne, Dee, Lovice, Linda, Brenda, and Casandra. The family is also thankful for the kind and caring support from Legacy Hospice. A burial service at Monticello Memory Gardens will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julius' memory may be sent to Belmont Baptist Church at 830 Belmont Ave Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
