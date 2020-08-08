Lindsay, Shirley C.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. OLD FORGE, N.Y. Shirley C. Lindsay, 85, of Charlottesville, Va. and Old Forge, N.Y., passed away on July 30, 2020, at her home in Old Forge, with her family surrounding her in love both here and from a distance. She was born on January 2, 1935, in Philadelphia, the daughter of Robert and Anna (Rebmann) Calloway. Shirley was a graduate of The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pa., and earned her degree from Cornell University. She married Robert N. Lindsay "Bob" in 1959, and they began a loving marriage sharing the adventures of life, and as mother and father to two daughters, Barbara "Barbie" and Joanne "Jodi". Shirley and Bob shared their love through all of the joys, travels, and trials of life until his passing in August of 2004. Shirley brought immeasurable love as a wife, mom, and grandmother touching all of our lives. She nurtured a large community of friends while contributing her time and effort to charities, her churches, her hobbies, and her children and grandchildren. Her time and talents were endlessly devoted to charity work in Old Forge at Niccolls Memorial Church and its Mission Boutique, View Center for Arts and Culture, and HASCA; and in Charlottesville at Meadows Presbyterian Church, University of Virginia Cancer Center, and the UVA Hospital Auxiliary (UVA Hospital Gift Shop and Lights of Love). Shirley adored her summers spent in Old Forge with her friends and family. She and her dog, Ginger roamed the town helping, smiling and talking with everyone. She loved sports of all kinds, enjoying golf with her friends at Thendara Golf Club and also as a huge fan of the UVA Men and Women's Basketball teams. Shirley is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Michael Higgins of Charlottesville, and Jodi and Patrick Christie of Edwards, Colo. and La Ventana, Mexico; as well as her grandchildren, Allison and Ryan Higgins and Jacob and Jack Knight. Shirley's family wishes to thank the amazing HASCA caregivers in Old Forge. In addition, they offer a special thanks to Tom and Pam Socash and Laura Cooper for their care and compassion. In keeping with Shirley's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Interment will be held in Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge, NY. Remembrances in Shirley's name may be made to HASCA of Old Forge, 114 So. Shore Rd., P.O. Box 25, Old Forge, NY 13420. Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.