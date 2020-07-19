April 28, 1936 - July 9, 2020 Anne McGrath Lederer, 84, died peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born in New York, New York, to the late Raymond D. McGrath and Anne Serre McGrath and grew up in Warrenton, Virginia. She graduated from Miss Porter's School, attended Sweet Briar College and received her BSFS from Georgetown University. She married Anthony W. Lederer and they lived in New Haven, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C., before settling in New York. Anne worked for Brunswig & Fils and with Mario Buatta before devoting herself to raising her children and volunteer efforts. Later, she moved to Earlysville, Virginia, where she enjoyed gardening. She followed the news avidly and she will be fondly remembered as thoughtful, curious, wise and brave. She is survived by her children, Sloane Lederer of New York and Andrew Lederer of Washington; two grandchildren; and her sister, Mary M. Thacher of Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com. Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186

