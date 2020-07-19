April 28, 1936 - July 9, 2020 Anne McGrath Lederer, 84, died peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born in New York, New York, to the late Raymond D. McGrath and Anne Serre McGrath and grew up in Warrenton, Virginia. She graduated from Miss Porter's School, attended Sweet Briar College and received her BSFS from Georgetown University. She married Anthony W. Lederer and they lived in New Haven, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C., before settling in New York. Anne worked for Brunswig & Fils and with Mario Buatta before devoting herself to raising her children and volunteer efforts. Later, she moved to Earlysville, Virginia, where she enjoyed gardening. She followed the news avidly and she will be fondly remembered as thoughtful, curious, wise and brave. She is survived by her children, Sloane Lederer of New York and Andrew Lederer of Washington; two grandchildren; and her sister, Mary M. Thacher of Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com. Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186
Most Popular
-
Walker: UVa reopening plan 'a recipe for disaster'
-
Albemarle to draft online-only reopening plan following pushback from staff
-
City officials discuss possible return to Phase Two; COVID victim relates her struggle
-
Haas says schools' reopening plan will keep students, teachers safe
-
Five area long-term care facilities dealing with new COVID outbreaks
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.