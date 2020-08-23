Betty Lou Leake, (neé Morris) Betty Lou Leake, (neé Morris), died peacefully in Spokane, Wash., on March 6, 2020. Betty was born in Galax, Va., the fourth child of the late Claude and Ella Morris. When Betty was a child, her family moved to Albemarle County, where she resided until moving to Spokane in 2015 to be near her daughter and son. Betty was a graduate of Madison College (now JMU) and was retired from the Institute of Textile Technology after serving many years as assistant librarian. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Charlottesville for over 50 years and was active in a variety of volunteer roles. Betty was a long-time volunteer at UVA Children's Hospital and loved caring for the children in the preschool unit. An avid Cavalier fan, she especially enjoyed attending football games at Scott Stadium and watching basketball on television. Betty was married for fifty-one years to Lewis Leake until his death in 2001. Together they raised their two children, Dianne and Buzzy. She was predeceased by siblings, James Morris, Ray Morris, Virginia Haney, Joe Morris, and Peggy Hyde. She is survived by daughter, Dianne Douthitt and her husband, Robert, of Spokane, Wash; son, Lewis (Buzzy) Leake Jr. and his wife, Natalie, of Bellingham, Wash; grandchildren, Lee Douthitt and his wife, Natasha, of Weston, Mass., Christopher Douthitt and his wife, Mimi, of Princeton, N.J., Robert Douthitt and his wife, Natalie, of Mountain View, Calif., Kathryn Leake of Bellingham, Wash., and Alison Leake of Seattle, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Landon Douthitt, Bode Douthitt, Robert Douthitt, Theodore Douthitt and Charles Douthitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church of Charlottesville at a later date when travel is safe for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, 828 McIntire Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or Hospice of Spokane, 121 S Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202.
