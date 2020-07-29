April 14, 1949 - July 26, 2020 In loving memory of Brenda Carol Lamonds. Brenda Carol Lamonds, age 71, of Louisa, Virginia, went home to live with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Brenda was born on April 14, 1949, in Covel, West Virginia. Brenda was preceded in death by her father, William Ulysses Sink; her mother, Gladys Mae Vines; and her sister, Mary Ann Drumheller. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Michelle Lamonds; her spouse, Roy Williams Lamonds "Billy" of Louisa; two sisters, Ollie Faye Martin and her spouse, David Martin, and Goldie Sharon Mallory and her spouse, Thomas Mallory, of Standardsville, as well as many friends and family. She was retired from The Hair Affair of Charlottesville, Virginia after 41 years. Brenda was a loving mother and devoted spouse. She was well known for her love of bird watching, traveling, gambling, jewelry (mostly diamonds), and spending time with her family. Brenda loved being around her work family and making her customers beautiful. She was like a second mother to many of her nieces and nephews and was a driving force to encourage life accomplishments. Please join us to celebrate her life on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Teague Funeral home, 2260 Ivy Rd. Charlottesville, Va., from 7 until 9 p.m. There will also be a gathering on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. in Louisa. Please contact the family for location information. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any brain injury foundation.
In memory
