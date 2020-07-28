September 27, 1921 - July 25, 2020 Barbara Waller Kudravetz, age 98, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born on September 27, 1921, in Wichita, Kansas, to DeWitt Lamar and Susan (Buckner) Waller. She spent her growing up years in Enid, Oklahoma, where her parents were both high school teachers, and her father the high school principal, then superintendent of schools. Her lifelong love of swimming started when she was a lifeguard at the Enid Municipal swimming pool. Barbara attended Gulf Park College, and graduated from the University of Oklahoma, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She met her husband of 75 years, George Kudravetz, when he was a dashing young Army Air Corps flight instructor in Enid during World War II. They married May 21, 1943, and soon after, George was posted to Caserta, Italy for the duration of the war. When the war ended, Barbara was one of the first spouses to travel to the former war zone, joining George and living in Vienna, Austria, during the Allied occupation. Their stories and remembrances of that period are remarkable today. They were truly a part of America's Greatest Generation. Before returning to the U.S. at age 26, the young woman from Enid, Oklahoma had lived in or visited Vienna, Bucharest, Paris, Berlin, Rome, London, Copenhagen and Prague. During George's career in the Air Force, they lived not only in Vienna, Austria, but also in Bucharest, Romania after World War II, in Sumter, S.C., Monterey and Riverside, California, Dayton, Ohio, Wiesbaden, Germany, and Arlington, Virginia. Barbara obtained a real estate license while living in Arlington. After graduating with a Masters in Library Science from the Catholic University in Washington, D.C., she was a librarian at Marymount College (now University) and the Madeira School. She was a White House volunteer in the office of First Lady's Correspondence during the Clinton Administration, answering Hilary Clinton's mail, a volunteer job she particularly enjoyed. Barbara was a 75-year member of Chapter T Arlington, then Chapter AQ Charlottesville, of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic and educational organization, in which she held many offices. In Arlington, she was a member of The Falls Church (Episcopal), and in Charlottesville, First United Methodist Church. Wherever she lived, Barbara was an avid and accomplished container gardener, and found pleasure nurturing her plants. For nearly fifty years, Barbara and George spent summers at their home on Martha's Vineyard Island, and had many wonderful vacations traveling together. In front of their Martha's Vineyard home, she swam in the ocean, usually by herself, often several times a day, in good weather, and not-so-good, until last summer. She spent her day at the Vineyard reading, tending to her flowers while George was fishing, volunteering at the Vineyard Haven Public Library, and visiting with her neighbors and friends. They also built a weekend home in Albemarle County near Earlysville, so they could attend countless U.Va. athletic events over the years, as faithful fans of their sons' alma mater; and to be able to visit with their granddaughter, Julia. In retirement, Barbara and George moved in 2004 to WCBR in Charlottesville. Barbara enjoyed numerous meaningful friendships over her long life she loved her friends and they loved her in return. Being an involved grandmamma to Julia and Tyler also brought her much joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George in 2019, and her sister, Marilyn (Waller) Rothe. She is survived by her sons, David Waller Kudravetz (McCrea) of Earlysville, and James Douglas Kudravetz (Janet) of Arlington, Va.; her two beloved granddaughters, Julia McCrea Kudravetz of Charlottesville, and Tyler Frances Marcela Kudravetz and fiancé, Brad Zacchero, of Baltimore; her sister-in-law, Roie Kudravetz; and many nieces and nephews, including her namesake, Barbara Rothe. A Time of Remembrance will be held at Westminster-Canterbury at a later date, due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Private burial next to her husband will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 2050 Lamb's Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.