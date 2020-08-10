Kelly, Caroline D.

You have permission to edit this article.
November 23, 1948 - August 6, 2020 Caroline Dolores Kelly, 71, of Earlysville, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on November 23, 1948, in Hicksville, N.Y., to the late Bert Kolff van Oosterwyk and Dorothy Rose Kolff van Oosterwyk. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, Thomas Joseph Kelly; and her brother, Henry Kolff van Oosterwyk. She graduated from Hicksville High School in 1966. Caroline had many interests especially gardening. Surviving her is a devoted son, Robert E. Kelly, and many other family members. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 12:15 p,m, at Church of the Incarnation with Msgr. Timothy Keeney officiating. Her family will receive friends at the church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass at Holly Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Caroline's honor may be made to the Earlysville Rescue Squad, 283 Reas Ford Rd, Earlysville, VA 22936. Friends may send condolences to her family at www.hillandwood.com.

