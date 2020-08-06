Kelley, Richard E.

Today we lost one of the "Greats". Richard E. Kelley of Palmyra, owner of Asbestco, Inc., lost his short six week battle with Pancreatic Cancer. God must have needed a very special angel. He is survived by his wife, best friend, and partner, Lisa Kelley. Also, his children, Sean, Alicia, Sarah, Wayne, Shane, Shannon, David, Brandon and Em, and DDK. 15 grandchildren including our newest addition Julianna will miss him too. My Richard will be sorely and sadly missed. He touched all lives with a gentle, electric presence. Farewell my Love!! In lieu of flowers, he would have loved donations to your local food bank and the SPCA.
