You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelley, Richard E.
0 entries

Kelley, Richard E.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Today we lost one of the "Greats". Richard E. Kelley of Palmyra, owner of Asbestco, Inc., lost his short six week battle with Pancreatic Cancer. God must have needed a very special angel. He is survived by his wife, best friend, and partner, Lisa Kelley. Also, his children, Sean, Alicia, Sarah, Wayne, Shane, Shannon, David, Brandon and Em, and DDK. 15 grandchildren including our newest addition Julianna will miss him too. My Richard will be sorely and sadly missed. He touched all lives with a gentle, electric presence. Farewell my Love!! In lieu of flowers, he would have loved donations to your local food bank and the SPCA.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News