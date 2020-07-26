Professor emeritus Sture K. F. Karlsson passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va., at the age of 94. Sture was born on October 11, 1925, in Sodra Vi, Sweden to Karl August and Ester Andersson Karlsson, one of five children, all of whom predeceased him. In 1948, he moved to Baltimore, Md., where he married Doris Marie Nelson on January 12, 1949. He received his PhD in engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 1958 and after a year as a visiting researcher at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden in 1959-1960 he joined the faculty of the Division of Engineering at Brown University in the area of Fluid Mechanics and Thermodynamics, where he remained until his retirement. During these years, he was a visiting professor at RIT in Stockholm, Chalmers University in Gothenburg, Sweden and the National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, Taiwan. During his tenure at Brown, he published numerous research articles in collaboration with his graduate students and peers. Sture was an avid runner and when the sport of orienteering started to gain popularity in the United States in the 1970s he became an active member in the Brown Orienteering Club, and also the the New England Orienteering Club, participating competitively as well as helping to map orienteering courses in Rhode Island. Well into his 80s, he enjoyed exploring the local woods wherever he resided, be it Rhode Island, at his old family home in Sweden or in his new home in Virginia. Doris M. Karlsson predeceased him in 2004. He is survived by his two children, Lynn who resides in Uppsala, Sweden and Leif and his wife, Nancy, who live in Keswick, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He spent his final years at the Heritage Inn with the assistance of Asera Care Hospice. Their thoughtful care was appreciated. Funeral services will be held in Sweden at a later date. Condolences may be sent at www.virginiacremate.com.
