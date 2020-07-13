November 20, 1970 - July 11, 2020 The Lord brought Adam to Carol and me nearly 50 years ago in St. Louis, and he blessed our home almost the entire time. He was a fine son, adapting to our military moves to Oklahoma and Alabama. He attended a hockey camp at age six and became an avid player and fan. When we moved back to St. Louis, he attended St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School, and at age 13 ran his first 5k. Then he ran nearly every local race we could find, including his longest, a 15k (9.3 miles), at age 14. He became a good swimmer and baseball player. In 1983, when we relocated to San Antonio, Adam made the swim team at MacArthur High School, and competed at a very high level. He continued to play hockey, though the nearest team was 70 miles away in Austin. We enjoyed hockey trips with him to Dallas and Houston. Though Adam was smaller than his adversaries, he always played his heart out, to such an extent that he fractured his arm battling a much larger opponent. After graduation, Adam began studying at Texas Tech University. He had a difficult adjustment but raised his grades in the second semester. He returned home for the Summer to Charlottesville, where my work had taken us, and he had a productive job working as a lifeguard at Chris Greene Lake. Beginning his second year at Tech, Adam had a psychotic break that resulted in his hospitalization and a diagnosis of schizophrenia. Returning home, Adam endured untold mental anguish for 22 years. He was unable to concentrate or focus steadily on any activity or pastime during this period. Finally, we found a medication that helped him, had fewer side effects, and Adam took it faithfully. But he was still just getting by. Miraculously, Adam agreed to participate in Mark Lorenzoni's one-mile downhill run in 2012 and this sparked his comeback. He quit smoking, lost 30 lbs., and steadily ramped up his conditioning. He then rediscovered his teenage love of cycling and renewed his swimming prowess. He took on successively 5Ks, 10Ks, 10 Milers, and a full marathon, his first of five. This February, before all races were canceled by the virus, he ran two full marathons. Also, during this period, Adam got bitten by the triathlon bug. He started with a local Sprint and progressed in just two years to complete his first of 14 Half Ironman events. The last of these, in December 2019, he particularly relished, as it took place on the famed Daytona Motor Speedway complex. Beyond all his personal accomplishments, Adam was a selfless, devoted family man of incalculable benefit. He inspired and helped us through our recoveries from multiple surgeries. He took charge of numerous household duties without complaint. He loved tending our several acres with his John Deere tractor. Adam was particularly excited to compete in his first post-Covid race; a trail run near the popular Boar's Head Resort. Before the temperature had risen much, and in a shady part of the trail, he experienced a sudden cardiac arrest. Though a CPR trained runner was there with him and immediately began chest compressions, the EMTs who arrived later were unable to revive him. Adam completed his beautifully renewed life doing what he loved dearly. Along his journey he made all of us better human beings, and we will miss him immensely. We pray that his travails earned him his salvation, and that he is free of all earthly encumbrances. Godspeed, Adam. Adam is survived by his parents, Joe and Carol Kannapell, and his sister, Karyn van den Bosch of Oak Park, Illinois. At 11:45 a.m., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, a visitation will be held at Holy Comforter Church, 208 E. Jefferson, Charlottesville, followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m., and interment at Monticello Gardens. Offerings may be made in Adam's honor to Charlottesville Catholic School at 1205 Pen Park Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
12:00PM
208 E Jefferson St
Charlottesville, Va 22902
