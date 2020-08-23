Jones, Richard A.

Richard A. Jones, 62, of Crozet, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1958, to the late Ray Burton Jones and Madeline Elledge Jones. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Randolph Jones. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Faye Jones of Crozet; a son, Jason M. Farish (Jamie); two grandsons, Tyler and Brandon Farish, all of Charlottesville; a sister, Deborah L. Jones of Crozet; a sister-in-law, Deborah B. Jones of Crozet, several nephews, nieces, and other family members. He retired from Rivanna Water/Sewer Authority after 30 years of service. Due to Covid-19 a private burial will be held at Holly Memorial with Collen Titus officiating. Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
