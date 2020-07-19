October 8, 1931 - June 13, 2020 Jane Schultz Jones joins her husband, Larkin Jones; parents, Harry Schultz and Emily Murray Schultz; and sister, Anne Schultz Carbine. She leaves son, Wesley Jones; daughter, Pamela Kimber; sisters, Kay Bain of Batesville, Va., and Harriett Schultz of Charlottesvlle, Va.; and many family members, whom she loved all dearly. God is good.

