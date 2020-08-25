Johnson, Walter McKinley

December 7, 1935 - August 21, 2020 Walter McKinley Johnson, departed this life on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Center for Acute Hospice Care, Charlottesville, Virginia. Born in Omar, West Virginia, on December 7, 1935, Walter was the son to the late Robert Samuel Johnson and the late Amy Powell Johnson. Walter began serving the Lord at a very early age and was a faithful member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Shipman, Virginia, where he attended regularly, even as his health failed. Walter served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. Upon his return, he began his professional truck driving career and was employed by Goodwill Industries, Allied Van Lines, Bekins, Mural International Transit and JAUNT. Walter was devoted to his family and that devotion to family was passed on to his daughter, Maria, who lovingly cared for him as his health failed. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 59 years and love of his life, Stella Washington Johnson, whom he affectionately referred to as "Tweety". Also, he is survived by three loving and devoted children: Lisa Johnson of Charlottesville, Virginia, Maria Johnson of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Johnny Johnson and his wife Cindy, of Alpharetta, Georgia and one "grandson" Mark Quarles of Alpharetta, Georgia. Walter was blessed with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. His "cousin" David Snowden assisted, Maria, with caring for him. Walter is the last of six children. In Heaven, he will be reunited with his parents, his sisters and their spouses, Eliza Benefield, Helen (John Henry) Billups, Christine Johnson, Doris (Wister) Harris, and India (Lawrence) Dunning, and his granddaughter, Brianna Gabrielle Johnson. Walter loved working with his hands. He was known as a skilled wood worker and crafted many beautiful pieces that will be treasured by his family and all those who received one of his creations. He enjoyed fishing and enjoyed having his family join him, especially "his Deno". Walter's family wants to thank Misty, Deb, Claire, and Hospice of the Piedmont for the care provided to him. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Powell-Johnson Family Cemetery in Shipman, Virginia with the Rev. Doyle J. Thomas Jr. of the Jerusalem Church, Charlottesville, Virginia, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA (434-263-4097).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.