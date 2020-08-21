 Skip to main content
Johnson, Margaret Estelle
Johnson, Margaret Estelle

September 16, 1921 - August 19, 2020 Margaret Estelle Johnson, 98, of Afton, and formally of Scottsville, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in a Waynesboro Nursing home. Margaret was born September 16, 1921, in Nelson County a daughter of the late Charles Andrew Thompson and Henrietta Alice Lawhorne Thompson. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her nine siblings and her first husband Elwood Johnson and second husband, Walker Johnson and her nephews Roy and Leonard Thompson. She was the last member of her immediate family. Margaret attended Oak Hill Baptist Church at an early age and retired from Uniroyal of Scottsville after 35 years of service. She is survived by her caregivers, Nora and Jo Thompson and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held on Sunday August 23, 2020, at 3 p.m., in Scottsville Cemetery with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).

Johnson, Margaret Estelle
