Thomas Elsom Johnson Jr. died at The Colonnades on July 17, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1925, to Thomas Elsom Johnson Sr. and Angie McCauley Johnson in Charlottesville, Va., where he lived and worked his entire life except for a 3-year stint in the U.S. Navy. Elsom was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, his parents; three siblings, Irma Sheahan, Paul Johnson, and Crystal Coleman; as well as a daughter, Hollie J. Tapscott. He is survived by three daughters, Jackie Lockwood, Denny Van Deman (John) and Shelley North (Gary). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Bryan (Wendy) Lockwood, Michelle (Chris) Peper, Amanda (Thomas) Gutierrez, Luke Van Deman (Kristin), Scott (Lesley) North, Dana (Sean) Nowell and Kent North; 16 great-grandchildren, Riley and Camryn Lockwood, Hayden, Townes and Quinlyn Peper, Samantha, Anthony, Nicole, Sofia and Alexander Gutierrez, Saier, Deiliana, Galea, Leonie and Thaven Nowell, and Emmett Elsom North. Elsom was much-loved by his family and friends including a number of nieces and nephews. He was a life-long Christian, a role which he took very seriously. He was baptized at First Baptist Church; then he and Barbara became charter members of Jefferson Park Baptist Church. In their later years they moved their memberships to University Baptist Church. He was a deacon and served in many capacities over the years at each of these churches. His favorite scripture verse was James 1:22: "But be ye doers of the WORD and not hearers only"; he certainly lived the meaning of this every day of his adult life. After graduating from Lane High School in 1943, Elsom joined the U.S. Navy where he trained as an aviation machinist. When he came home in 1946, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Bishop. He worked as an auto mechanic before joining Sperry Marine Systems where he worked for 31 years as a draftsman. He was proud of the 18 gallons of blood he donated to the American Red Cross, as well as his 50 years as an Election Official in the city of Charlottesville (for which he was recognized). Elsom also served on the City of Charlottesville School Board in the early 1970s and was very supportive of the establishment of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC). After he retired from Sperry in 1987, he took up tennis and played with a group of seniors until he was 90 years old. He also enjoyed driving for private clients and for rental car companies and dealers transferring cars from city to city and airport to airport. His love of driving and cars continued throughout his lifetime. He also loved boats and airplanes! Elsom and Barbara were lifetime supporters of UVA sports and attended football games at Scott Stadium for nearly 60 years. They enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. Elsom donated his body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program for medical research. There will be a memorial service at a later date. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at The Colonnades and, in particular, to the Reminiscence Community, as well as the staff of The Hospice of the Piedmont for their dedicated care of Elsom in his final year of life. Suggested donations to The Hospice of the Piedmont, University Baptist Church, Charlottesville-Albemarle Municipal Band, or the American Red Cross.
Most Popular
-
Albemarle to draft online-only reopening plan following pushback from staff
-
Walker: UVa reopening plan 'a recipe for disaster'
-
City officials discuss possible return to Phase Two; COVID victim relates her struggle
-
Robbins, Austin L.
-
VHSL Executive Committee meets again Wednesday to discuss fall sports
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.