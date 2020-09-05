Jetton, Reverend James C.

The Reverend James Charles "Jim" Jetton, 89, of Scottsville, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 18, 1930, in Lincoln County, North Carolina, a son of the late Joseph C. "Joe" and Vair (Warlick) Jetton. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Jean "Dot" Jetton; a daughter, LeGare Jetton; a sister and brothers, Jeanette Lewis and Bill and Bob Jetton of Lincolnton, North Carolina. Survivors include six children, Randy Jetton and wife, Donna, of New London, North Carolina, Nathan Jetton of George's Tavern, Paula Jetton of Fork Union, Rebecca Robertson of Scottsville, Amy Brown of Keene, and Megan Jetton of Charlottesville; 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and a number of other extended family members. In his younger years, Jim worked alongside of his father as a Gasoline Pump Mechanic at JC Jetton Mechanical. He was a graduate of Mars Hill College and furthered his studies at Wake Forest College. While at Mars Hill, Jim responded to God's calling to serve as a Southern Baptist Minister. For over 60 years, he dedicated his life to leading others from all walks of life to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Away from the church, Jim taught Latin and Bible at Fork Union Military Academy for a number of years. He served on the Scottsville Town Council as well as serving on the Board of Directors of the Scottsville Cemetery Association. He enjoyed adding to his flower garden, talking about politics, and visits with family and friends. His greatest joy came in caring for his best friend and wife, Dot until her passing in February of 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Scottsville Cemetery by his son, Randy and his grandson, Steven Williams. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday evening, September 5, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, all attendees are required to wear a mask or facial covering and adhere to social distancing measures while at the funeral home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
