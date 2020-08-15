Jean Durrer, Jearl Pritchett

Jearl Pritchett Jean Durrer, age 78, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Monday August 10, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Jearl was born on October 31 1941, as a special Halloween treat to the late Ellis Winston Pritchett and Wilma Birckhead Pritchett. In addition to her parents, Jearl was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart Lee Durrer Sr.; her brothers, Carl Pritchett, Eugene Pritchett, Calvin Pritchett, Charles Pritchett, Hoy Pritchett, and Clyde "Pete" Pritchett; and sisters, Nina Dulaj, Leona Cox, Doris Durrer and Darlene Pritchett. Jearl is survived by her sisters, Virginia T. Shifflett and Brenda Cheves; her children, Stuart Lee Durrer Jr., and wife, Doris, of Palmyra, Richard Wayne Durrer and partner, Cathy Brill, of Ruckersville, David Scott Durrer and wife, Vonda, of Stanardsville, and Tammy Ann Durrer Blakey and husband, Robert, of Stanardsville; grandchildren, Brad Durrer, Ben Durrer, Tyler Durer, Richard Durrer Jr., Miranda Durrer Davis, Jerry Durrer, and Austin Durrer; and great-grandchilddren, Gabe, Gannon, Trey, Samarah and Barrett. In addition to being a loving and supportive mother and wife, Jearl spent years as a substitute teacher for the Greene County School system where she was always a favorite of the students, before entering retail where she from J.C. Penny Corporation and later retired from Belk Corporation. Jearl had a quiet, loving bold personality and loved holidays and family gatherings, and especially enjoyed Christmas. Due to Covid-19 the family will have a graveside only service at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville on Monday, Aug 17 2020, 11 a.m. at Teague Funeral Service of Charlottesville, Virginia, is handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Jearl's honor and memory to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).
