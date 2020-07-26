September 18, 1926 - July 18, 2020 Frances Arlene Jacobs, age 93, of Charlottesville, Va. died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her residence. Born on September 18, 1926, she was the daughter of Rollan and Mary Walker. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ida Bell; and brothers, Rollan and Jimmy Walker. She is survived by her daughter, Gail J. Angell (Wayne Angell); her son, Ivan W. Jacobs; her sisters, Emily Shotwell and Mary Elizabeth Lohr; and her brother, Willie Walker. Also surviving her are two grandchildren, Alison A. Wynkoop and Daniel S. Angell; a host of nieces and nephews; and her next door neighbors, who took care of her, Nell and David Hibbitts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont at https://www.hopva.org/donate-online-now/. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Tags

Load entries