You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson, Gail Elizabeth
0 entries

Jackson, Gail Elizabeth

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Gail Elizabeth Jackson, age 62, of Charlottesville, Va., peacefully departed this life, surrounded by family, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Hospice House. Gail accepted The Lord at an early age. She had a strong faith in The Lord. Gail was born on April 16, 1958 to the late Minor Lee Jackson and Dorothy M. Brown Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Russell Lee Jackson; and her brothers, Minor L. Brown-Jackson and Ronnie Leon Jackson. She is survived by one brother, John A. Brown-Jackson of Charlottesville, Va.; two sisters, Brenda Deane and her husband, Jerry of Keswick, Va. and Victoria L. Jackson of Charlottesville; a daughter-in-law, Evangelist Stephanie Nowell-Jackson of Charlottesville; one grandson, Javon Jackson of Charlottesville; one granddaughter, Asia Solomon-Greene of Charlotte, North Carolina; one great-grandson, Nolyn Lee Solomon-Fields; two aunts, Virginia E. Gray of Charlottesville and Barbara Jackson of Esmont, Va.; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends. Gail had a heart of gold. Anyone she met became an instant friend. Her family was her passion. Gail enjoyed puzzles; crocheting; game shows; and chatting with family and friends. Gail will be greatly missed. The family would like to give special thanks to UVA Oncology Physicians and The Hospice of the Piedmont and The Hospice House. Many thanks to the staff for all their kind words, special care, love and attention that were given to Gail and the family, with great respect. May God continue to bless them. A memorial service will be announced at a later date with a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont at: hopva.org or 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy. #300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cremation Society of Virginia, Charlottesville.

+1 
Jackson, Gail Elizabeth
+1 
Jackson, Gail Elizabeth

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert