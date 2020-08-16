Jackson, Gail Elizabeth

Gail Elizabeth Jackson, age 62, of Charlottesville, Va., peacefully departed this life, surrounded by family, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Hospice House. Gail accepted The Lord at an early age. She had a strong faith in The Lord. Gail was born on April 16, 1958 to the late Minor Lee Jackson and Dorothy M. Brown Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Russell Lee Jackson; and her brothers, Minor L. Brown-Jackson and Ronnie Leon Jackson. She is survived by one brother, John A. Brown-Jackson of Charlottesville, Va.; two sisters, Brenda Deane and her husband, Jerry of Keswick, Va. and Victoria L. Jackson of Charlottesville; a daughter-in-law, Evangelist Stephanie Nowell-Jackson of Charlottesville; one grandson, Javon Jackson of Charlottesville; one granddaughter, Asia Solomon-Greene of Charlotte, North Carolina; one great-grandson, Nolyn Lee Solomon-Fields; two aunts, Virginia E. Gray of Charlottesville and Barbara Jackson of Esmont, Va.; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends. Gail had a heart of gold. Anyone she met became an instant friend. Her family was her passion. Gail enjoyed puzzles; crocheting; game shows; and chatting with family and friends. Gail will be greatly missed. The family would like to give special thanks to UVA Oncology Physicians and The Hospice of the Piedmont and The Hospice House. Many thanks to the staff for all their kind words, special care, love and attention that were given to Gail and the family, with great respect. May God continue to bless them. A memorial service will be announced at a later date with a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont at: hopva.org or 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy. #300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cremation Society of Virginia, Charlottesville.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.