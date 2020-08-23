 Skip to main content
Jackson, Fred H.
November 18, 1937 - August 14, 2020 Fred Henry Jackson, 82, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Fred was born on November 18, 1937, in Greene County, son of the late Mary Jackson. He is survived by his loving wife, Thelma Adams Jackson; two sons, Thomas E. Adams and Thomas J. Adams; and numerous family members and friends. Fred was the authentic American cowboy. He raised and herded cattle, raised many other farm animals, enjoyed fishing, and loved by many. He was known as the "true John Wayne." An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

