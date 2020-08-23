Jackson, Fred H.

November 18, 1937 - August 14, 2020 Fred Henry Jackson, 82, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Fred was born on November 18, 1937, in Greene County, son of the late Mary Jackson. He is survived by his loving wife, Thelma Adams Jackson; two sons, Thomas E. Adams and Thomas J. Adams; and numerous family members and friends. Fred was the authentic American cowboy. He raised and herded cattle, raised many other farm animals, enjoyed fishing, and loved by many. He was known as the "true John Wayne." An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.