February 13, 1921 - July 12, 2020 Mrs. Mary Brown Fray Hurtt, age 99, a resident of Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation, Charlottesville, Va., passed on July 12, 2020. Mary was born on February 13, 1921, in Free Union, Va., Albemarle County, the oldest daughter of the late Charles Milton Fray and Sallie Brown Parrott Fray. She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Fray Ballard and the dearest of all aunts, Lucy Frances Parrott. She was the first wife of 35 years to H. Hansford "Hank" Hurtt, who died February 2006. She is survived by two daughters, June Hurtt Beale and husband, Grayson, of Tappahannock, Va., and Fay Hurtt Garrison and husband, Donnie (deceased), of Charlottesville, Va.; two granddaughters, Dawn Beale Reilly of Palmyra, Va., and DeAnn Beale Compton and husband, Duane, of Tappahannock, Va.; step-granddaughter, Wendi Garrison and her son, Brandon, of Ruckersville, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Jason Compton, Victoria Compton, Matthew Reilly and Connor Reilly; her special nephew, Rodney Fray Ballard and wife, Winn, of Earlysville, Va.; a great niece, Jenny Ballard; and great nephew, Gaines Ballard. Mary is also survived by a loving and faithful friend, Patsy Fisher; dearest friends Peggy Johnson, Chris Johnson and Tamara Rowland of Chilhowie, Va.; other friends, Alice Shifflett, Jamie Beck, Pam Musser, Isabelle Cason, and Trish Reilly; and a foster child, Estelle Deane. In 1956, Mary was employed by the University of Virginia Medical Center under the direction of George Cooper, Jr. in the Radiation Therapy Department. In 1986, she retired with 30 years of service. She returned to the Medical Center and worked in the Department of General Services for nine years and the Department of Urology for 21 years. At the age of 96, Mary was recognized for 60 years of service and the longest serving employee of the Medical Center. She was a member of Mount View Baptist Church. Mary was the most loving person who was devoted to her family, never knew a stranger and was always willing to help others in need. She took great pride in her vegetable and flower gardening. Her favorite pastime was watching the Washington Nationals baseball team. We would like to thank all the staff at Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center for their help, kindness and love they have shown to our Mama and Nannie, as she was affectionately known by her granddaughters and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA or a charity of your choice to help those in need due to the pandemic. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Ruckersville, Va. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance: social distancing and appropriate face covering. We sincerely appreciate your understanding. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
