Humphries, MD, John Elliott

John Elliott Humphries, MD, 62, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, June 8, 1958, at Johns Hopkins Hospital, while the Orioles were playing across town. He graduated from Friends School Baltimore in 1976, from Middlebury College in 1980, and received his MD from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 1984. After completing a fellowship in hematology at the University of Virginia, he joined the medical faculty and specialized in bleeding and clotting disorders. He then consulted internationally for the pharmaceutical industry, most recently as a Senior Clinical Consultant at Biologics Consulting. John was calm and thoughtful, making wry observations with a glint in his eye and a grin on his face. Throughout his life he valued the experience of traveling the world with his family and friends. He most enjoyed spending time outdoors and using the skills he learned as an Eagle Scout: boating, hiking, creating trails, and observing nature. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Anne Wood Humphries; children, Shelley and Erin Humphries; mother, Mary Humphries; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and De Humphries and their children, Clifford Berry and Spencer Humphries; sister, Ellen Humphries and her children, Violette, Elliott, and Oliver Chartock; brother-in-law, John Wood and his wife, Anne; and numerous loving relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, John O'Neal Humphries, MD. Memorial donations, Johns Hopkins Medicine, secure.jhu.edu/form/fjhm; Friends School Baltimore alumni.friendsbalt.org/giving
